Students celebrate upcoming International Chinese Language Day in South Africa
A student makes paper-cutting during an event celebrating the upcoming International Chinese Language Day at the Confucius Institute at the University of Johannesburg in Johannesburg, South Africa, April 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
A student writes Chinese calligraphy during an event celebrating the upcoming International Chinese Language Day at the Confucius Institute at the University of Johannesburg in Johannesburg, South Africa, April 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
Students taste Chinese tea during an event celebrating the upcoming International Chinese Language Day at the Confucius Institute at the University of Johannesburg in Johannesburg, South Africa, April 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
A student tastes Chinese tea during an event celebrating the upcoming International Chinese Language Day at the Confucius Institute at the University of Johannesburg in Johannesburg, South Africa, April 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
A student and a Confucius Institute volunteer write Chinese calligraphy during an event celebrating the upcoming International Chinese Language Day at the Confucius Institute at the University of Johannesburg in Johannesburg, South Africa, April 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
A student tastes Chinese tea during an event celebrating the upcoming International Chinese Language Day at the Confucius Institute at the University of Johannesburg in Johannesburg, South Africa, April 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
Students make paper-cutting during an event celebrating the upcoming International Chinese Language Day at the Confucius Institute at the University of Johannesburg in Johannesburg, South Africa, April 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
Students and a Confucius Institute volunteer present paper-cutting works during an event celebrating the upcoming International Chinese Language Day at the Confucius Institute at the University of Johannesburg in Johannesburg, South Africa, April 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
People watch Kungfu performance during an event celebrating the upcoming International Chinese Language Day at the Confucius Institute at the University of Johannesburg in Johannesburg, South Africa, April 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
