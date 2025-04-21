18th "Chinese Bridge" language competition held in Mongolia
ULAN BATOR, April 19 (Xinhua)-- The Mongolian leg of the 18th "Chinese Bridge" -- Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students, was held here Friday.
With the theme "Fly high with Chinese," the competition was part of a series of events to celebrate the Chinese Language Day in Mongolia.
A total of 25 finalists from seven schools across Mongolia competed in the final round of the "Chinese Bridge" contest in two categories: a theme speech, as well as a question-and-answer session, and a talent show.
Azjargal Baildagch, a 10th-grade student from the Khishig secondary school in Ulan Bator emerged as the champion and will proceed to the final round in China.
The competition, hosted by the Chinese embassy in Mongolia and organized by the Confucius Institute at the National University of Mongolia, aims to provide Mongolian secondary school students with a dream stage to showcase their Chinese proficiency and Chinese talents, inspiring children's enthusiasm to explore China.
