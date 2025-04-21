We Are China

2025 Int'l Chinese Language Day event held in Moscow

Xinhua) 13:22, April 21, 2025

Students try Chinese ethnic costumes at the 2025 International Chinese Language Day event in Moscow, Russia, April 20, 2025. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Students in Chinese ethnic costumes pose for photos at the 2025 International Chinese Language Day event in Moscow, Russia, April 20, 2025. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Students perform Chinese martial arts at the 2025 International Chinese Language Day event in Moscow, Russia, April 20, 2025. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Children try traditional Chinese musical instruments at the 2025 International Chinese Language Day event in Moscow, Russia, April 20, 2025. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Students perform with traditional Chinese musical instruments at the 2025 International Chinese Language Day event in Moscow, Russia, April 20, 2025. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

