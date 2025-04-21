2025 Int'l Chinese Language Day event held in Moscow
Students try Chinese ethnic costumes at the 2025 International Chinese Language Day event in Moscow, Russia, April 20, 2025. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
Students in Chinese ethnic costumes pose for photos at the 2025 International Chinese Language Day event in Moscow, Russia, April 20, 2025. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
Students perform Chinese martial arts at the 2025 International Chinese Language Day event in Moscow, Russia, April 20, 2025. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
Children try traditional Chinese musical instruments at the 2025 International Chinese Language Day event in Moscow, Russia, April 20, 2025. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
Students perform with traditional Chinese musical instruments at the 2025 International Chinese Language Day event in Moscow, Russia, April 20, 2025. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
Photos
