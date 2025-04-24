Chairmen of China-Russia friendship committee meet in Beijing

Xinhua) 14:58, April 24, 2025

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Li Hongzhong, Chairman of the Chinese side of the China-Russia Friendship Committee for Peace and Development, met with his Russian counterpart, Boris Titov, on Thursday in Beijing.

Li, also vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, said the Chinese side is willing to work with the Russian side to jointly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and give full play to the unique role of the friendship committee.

The Chinese side is ready to carry forward the lasting friendship between China and Russia and continuously enhance people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, said Li.

Titov, chairman of the Russian side of the committee, said the Russian side is willing to make joint efforts with the Chinese side for the further development of Russia-China relations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)