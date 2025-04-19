Chinese vice premier meets Russian energy minister

Xinhua) 14:38, April 19, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Russian Minister of Energy Sergei Tsivilev in Beijing, capital of China, April 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang met with Russian Minister of Energy Sergei Tsivilev in Beijing on Friday.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that cooperation in the energy sector is an important cornerstone of practical cooperation between China and Russia, providing strong support for the high-level development of bilateral relations.

He said that China stands ready to work with Russia, following the important consensus reached by the two heads of state as the fundamental guideline, to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation on energy, steadily advance major projects, actively expand new areas for cooperation, and bring tangible benefits to the two countries and two peoples.

He called on the two countries to strengthen coordination and interaction under multilateral mechanisms and promote the establishment of a fair, just, balanced and inclusive global energy governance system.

Tsivilev said the Russian side fully supports the multilateral initiatives proposed by China, always regards China as a reliable partner, and is willing to promote in-depth and substantive energy cooperation to further contribute to the high-level development of Russia-China relations.

