Preliminary round of 24th "Chinese Bridge" competition held in Russia

Xinhua) 10:13, April 12, 2025

A contestant delivers a speech on the theme "One World, One Family" during the preliminary round of the 24th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students held in Vladivostok, Russia, on April 10, 2025. Covering various dimensions including Chinese history, geography, literature and arts, the competition featured three main sections: themed speeches, a quiz and impromptu speeches, and talent performances. The event was co-hosted by the Chinese Consulate General in Vladivostok and the Confucius Institute at Far Eastern Federal University. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

VLADIVOSTOK, April 11 (Xinhua) -- The preliminary round of the 24th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students was held here on Thursday.

Covering various dimensions including Chinese history, geography, literature and arts, the competition featured three main sections: themed speeches, a quiz and impromptu speeches, and talent performances.

After delivering speeches on the theme "One World, One Family," participants responded to questions related to China in the quiz and impromptu speech section.

During the talent segment, some contestants sang Chinese songs with emotions, some dubbed scenes from the cartoon movie Ne Zha 2, while others performed recitations of classical Chinese poetry, all earning rounds of applause from the audience.

Vanessa Stermer, a third-year biology student at Far Eastern Federal University, won first place. "I often read Chinese scientific literature and documents, and I also follow Chinese history," she told reporters.

In his opening remarks, Wang Jun, acting consul general of the Chinese Consulate General in Vladivostok, expressed his hope that participants would use language as a vessel and cultural exchange as a bridge to fully experience the charm of Chinese culture through the competition, and to gain knowledge, friendship and personal growth in their journey of discovering the beauty of the Chinese language.

Vladivostok Deputy Mayor Daria Stegniy said that China's successful economic and social development is widely recognized, and it is no surprise that young people are enthusiastic about learning Chinese and understanding Chinese culture.

"Chinese is one of the most difficult languages in the world. I want to thank the Confucius Institute for making Chinese more accessible and giving our children the opportunity to learn it in a fun and practical way," she said.

The event was co-hosted by the Chinese Consulate General in Vladivostok and the Confucius Institute at Far Eastern Federal University.

A contestant (L) performs recitation of "The Ballad of Mulan", a classical Chinese poem eulogizing Hua Mulan, the legendary woman warrior in Chinese ancient history, during the preliminary round of the 24th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students held in Vladivostok, Russia, on April 10, 2025. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

The event was co-hosted by the Chinese Consulate General in Vladivostok and the Confucius Institute at Far Eastern Federal University. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

A contestant dubs a scene from the Chinese cartoon movie Ne Zha 2 during the preliminary round of the 24th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students held in Vladivostok, Russia, on April 10, 2025. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

The event was co-hosted by the Chinese Consulate General in Vladivostok and the Confucius Institute at Far Eastern Federal University. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

A contestant answers questions during the preliminary round of the 24th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students held in Vladivostok, Russia, on April 10, 2025. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

The event was co-hosted by the Chinese Consulate General in Vladivostok and the Confucius Institute at Far Eastern Federal University. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

Wang Jun, acting consul general of the Chinese Consulate General in Vladivostok, makes opening remarks for the preliminary round of the 24th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students held in Vladivostok, Russia, on April 10, 2025. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

The event was co-hosted by the Chinese Consulate General in Vladivostok and the Confucius Institute at Far Eastern Federal University. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

Russian college students watch the contest during the preliminary round of the 24th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students held in Vladivostok, Russia, on April 10, 2025. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

The event was co-hosted by the Chinese Consulate General in Vladivostok and the Confucius Institute at Far Eastern Federal University. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

Judges score the contestants during the preliminary round of the 24th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students held in Vladivostok, Russia, on April 10, 2025. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

The event was co-hosted by the Chinese Consulate General in Vladivostok and the Confucius Institute at Far Eastern Federal University. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

