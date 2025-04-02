China-Russia ties benefit global multipolarity: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 09:44, April 02, 2025

MOSCOW, April 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Tuesday that the China-Russia partnership not only benefits the two peoples but also promotes global multipolarity and the democratization of international relations.

Wang made the remarks during an interview with broadcaster Russia Today while on an official visit to Russia.

China and Russia bear special responsibilities for world peace and development as both are global powers and permanent members of the UN Security Council, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Under the strategic guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the two countries have continuously deepened their comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, a practice that aligns with the logic of history and has strong self-driven momentum, he said.

The Chinese foreign minister outlined three defining characteristics of the current China-Russia relationship.

First, the relationship is based on the philosophy that the two countries will live in lasting friendship and will never be adversary against one another.

China-Russia relations matured on the basis of constantly summarizing historical experience and drawing lessons from the past. The leaders of the two countries, with a long-term political vision, made a historic decision to end the past and unlock the potential for the future, said Wang.

He noted the principle that the two countries will live in lasting friendship and will never be adversary against one another, enshrined in the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, provides a solid legal basis for the strategic cooperation between the two sides at a higher level.

Based on the correct strategic understanding of each other, the two countries have found a way of dealing with each other in the long run that aligns with their shared interests, he said.

Second, the relationship is based on equality and win-win cooperation.

In the early 1990s, the two countries established the principle of equality, mutual benefit and complementary advantages, he said, noting that a decade later, the principle of win-win cooperation became the guidance for practical cooperation between the two countries in various fields. By aligning with the trends of the times and accommodating each other's legitimate concerns, the two sides have deepened all-round cooperation and seen their common interests grown, said Wang.

Over decades of development, China-Russia relations have been enriched and expanded, and cooperation at various levels has brought tangible benefits to the two peoples as well as huge dividends to the whole world, he said.

Third, the relationship is based on the principle of "non-alliance, non-confrontation and not targeting any third party."

As major global powers and neighbors, neither alliance nor confrontation serves the fundamental and long-term interests of the two countries or their peoples, Wang said. The commitment to "non-alliance, non-confrontation and not targeting any third party" ensures that the China-Russia relationship does not pose a threat to any other country and keeps it free from external pressure or interference, he noted.

The China-Russia relationship serves as an example of a new model of major-country relations and as a stabilizing force in a turbulent and changing world, Wang said, adding that the principle of "non-alliance, non-confrontation and not targeting any third party" is a pioneering undertaking in international relations, representing an inevitable choice for the development of China-Russia relations.

