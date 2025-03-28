Home>>
Chinese FM to pay official visit to Russia
(Xinhua) 15:50, March 28, 2025
BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will pay an official visit to Russia from March 31 to April 2, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- People-to-people exchanges between Russia, China steadily advancing: FM spokesperson
- Chinese vice premier meets guests from Bangladesh, Russia
- China's top legislator meets with deputy chairman of Russian State Duma
- Russian and Chinese cities see surge in economic ties and cross-border traffic
- Russia highly values China's expanding high-level opening up: FM spokesperson
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.