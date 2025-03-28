Chinese FM to pay official visit to Russia

Xinhua) 15:50, March 28, 2025

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will pay an official visit to Russia from March 31 to April 2, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.

