Chinese vice premier meets guests from Bangladesh, Russia

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Bangladeshi interim government's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, who is in China for the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2025, in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BOAO, Hainan, March 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Thursday met separately with Bangladeshi interim government's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, who are in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, for the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2025.

During his meeting with Yunus, Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China and Bangladesh are good neighbors, good friends and good partners, and the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations this year.

Ding said China is willing to work together with Bangladesh to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of both countries, enhance political mutual trust, strengthen practical cooperation, and foster closer cultural and people-to-people exchanges to deepen and consolidate the China-Bangladesh comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Yunus said that Bangladesh firmly adheres to the one-China principle and is willing to take the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to continuously strengthen bilateral relations with China and deepen cooperation in various fields within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

When meeting with Overchuk, Ding said that since the beginning of this year, the two heads of state have had two rounds of communication, setting the direction for the development of China-Russia relations.

Ding noted that both sides should follow the strategic guidance of head-of-state diplomacy, continuously deepen strategic coordination and practical cooperation, and provide strong certainty to global peace and stability.

Overchuk said that Russia is willing to work together with China to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and push the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era to new heights.

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, who is in China for the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2025, in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

