China's top legislator meets with deputy chairman of Russian State Duma

Xinhua) 09:03, March 26, 2025

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Alexander Babakov in Beijing, capital of China, March 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, China's top legislator, met with Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Alexander Babakov in Beijing on Tuesday.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that China stands ready to work with Russia to provide firm mutual support, deepen mutual political trust, expand practical cooperation, practice genuine multilateralism, and make the international order more just and equitable.

China's NPC is willing to work with the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation to implement the important consensus reached between their two heads of state, strengthen communication and exchange, share experience in legislation and supervision, and provide a legal guarantee for bilateral cooperation, Zhao said.

Babakov said that Russia-China relations have continued to produce fruitful results under the guidance of the two heads of state, adding that the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation is ready to strengthen exchange and cooperation with the NPC to contribute to the growth of bilateral ties.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Alexander Babakov in Beijing, capital of China, March 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)