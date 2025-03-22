Russia highly values China's expanding high-level opening up: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:20, March 22, 2025

MOSCOW, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Russia highly appreciates China's continued efforts to expand its high-level opening up, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

This year's Chinese government work report identified "expanding high-level opening up" as a key task.

Answering a question from Xinhua at a press briefing, Zakharova said that the Chinese people's rising living standards, China's growing international influence, and deepening openness to the world are all "clear evidence of the results delivered by Beijing's policies."

She noted that the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination continues to expand steadily, adding it is not only a key factor in maintaining global stability, but also serves as an important means of promoting social and economic development and improving people's livelihoods in both countries.

The mutually beneficial and practical cooperation between Russia and China continues to grow in areas such as trade, energy, science and technology, and transportation. The two countries also coordinate closely on a number of major international and regional issues, safeguarding their respective national interests and contributing to global peace and stability, she said.

Zakharova said that Russia is committed to working closely with China in various bilateral fields and on the international stage to safeguard global and regional security, promote the democratization of international relations, and build a fairer international order.

