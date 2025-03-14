Beijing meeting between China, Russia, Iran on Iranian nuclear issue aims to create conditions for resuming dialogue, negotiation at early date: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:34, March 14, 2025

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing meeting between China, Russia and Iran on the Iranian nuclear issue will be China's latest diplomatic effort with the aim of enhancing communication and coordination and creating conditions for resuming dialogue and negotiation at an early date, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday.

Mao made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on China's expectation on the meeting, which will be held Friday in Beijing.

As a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a party to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), China calls for an appropriate resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue through political and diplomatic means, and efforts of safeguarding the international nuclear non-proliferation regime and promoting peace and stability in the Middle East, Mao said.

"Under current circumstances, we believe that relevant parties need to remain calm, exercise restraint, and prevent the situation surrounding the Iranian nuclear issue from escalating or even descending to confrontation and conflict," said the spokesperson.

China sincerely hopes that all parties can work in the same direction, continue to build trust and clear up misgivings, and turn the momentum of resuming dialogue and negotiation into reality at an early date, Mao said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)