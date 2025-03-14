Beijing meeting between China, Russia, Iran on Iranian nuclear issue aims to create conditions for resuming dialogue, negotiation at early date: FM spokesperson
BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing meeting between China, Russia and Iran on the Iranian nuclear issue will be China's latest diplomatic effort with the aim of enhancing communication and coordination and creating conditions for resuming dialogue and negotiation at an early date, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday.
Mao made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on China's expectation on the meeting, which will be held Friday in Beijing.
As a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a party to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), China calls for an appropriate resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue through political and diplomatic means, and efforts of safeguarding the international nuclear non-proliferation regime and promoting peace and stability in the Middle East, Mao said.
"Under current circumstances, we believe that relevant parties need to remain calm, exercise restraint, and prevent the situation surrounding the Iranian nuclear issue from escalating or even descending to confrontation and conflict," said the spokesperson.
China sincerely hopes that all parties can work in the same direction, continue to build trust and clear up misgivings, and turn the momentum of resuming dialogue and negotiation into reality at an early date, Mao said.
Photos
- Female forest ranger in NW China's Gansu dedicates over 20 years to safeguarding Qilian Mountains
- Thrilling performances mark Lisu ethnic group's traditional festival in SW China's Yunnan
- Using AI to explore hidden gems of S China's Guangxi
- County in SW China's Guizhou leverages intangible cultural heritages to boost tourism
Related Stories
- Beijing to host talks on Iranian nuclear issue
- China to hold Beijing meeting between China, Russia, Iran on Iranian nuclear issue
- Russia says ties with China key stabilizer in global affairs
- Mature, resilient, stable China-Russia relationship will not be swayed by any turn of events: FM
- U.S. attempts to sow discord between China, Russia futile: spokesperson
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.