Russia says ties with China key stabilizer in global affairs

Xinhua) 10:15, March 08, 2025

MOSCOW, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The Russia-China relationship is a significant stabilizing factor in global affairs, with both sides making major contributions to the establishment of a more just world order, said Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

Responding to a question from Xinhua at a daily briefing on Thursday, Zakharova said that as each other's largest neighboring countries, Russia and China maintain a comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination characterized by dynamic and vibrant interstate cooperation aimed at achieving sustainable development for both nations and safeguarding their fundamental interests.

"Russia-China relations are not directed against third countries. We are not forming military-political alliances. Our friendship is primarily aimed at benefiting our own nations, and ultimately the world as a whole," she said.

The partnership is an important stabilizing factor in world affairs, making significant contributions to the democratization of international relations and the multi-polarization of the world order, Zakharova added.

Russia and China will resolutely counter any attempts to sow discord in bilateral relations, she said.

As this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, Zakharova said Russia and China are jointly committed to safeguarding the history of World War II and opposing any distortion of historical narratives.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Sheng Chuyi)