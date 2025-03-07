Mature, resilient, stable China-Russia relationship will not be swayed by any turn of events: FM

March 07, 2025

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- A mature, resilient and stable China-Russia relationship will not be swayed by any turn of events, let alone be subject to interference by any third party, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday.

The relationship is "a constant in a turbulent world rather than a variable in geopolitical games," Wang told a press conference held on the sidelines of the ongoing session of the national legislature.

No matter how the international landscape evolves, the historical logic of China-Russia friendship will not change and its internal driving force will not diminish, he said.

The two countries have found a path of "non-alliance, non-confrontation and not targeting any third party" in developing their relations, Wang said, adding that it is a pioneering effort in forging a new model of major-country relations, and has set a fine example for relations between neighboring countries.

