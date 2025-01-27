To help more people perceive the beauty of China

I'm a Gen-Zer born in the Siberian region of Russia. For as long as I can remember, there's been one word I've often heard from my family and friends: China. It frequently appeared in my dreams, evoking a deep sense of curiosity and yearning within me. As a child, I dreamed of traveling across China one day, tirelessly moving toward this beacon of hope in my heart.

Kuznetcova Aleksandra poses for a picture with her artwork, which portrays a woman of the Li ethnic group dressed in a traditional costume. (Photo provided by Kuznetcova Aleksandra)

When I was 12, I joined a study tour to Beijing with my family's support, fulfilling my long-held fascination with the country. As the plane slowly descended at the airport, I gazed at Beijing beneath the night sky through the window, a dazzling spectacle of lights and colors.

Driving through the streets of Beijing, I was fascinated by the ever-changing scenery: at times bustling with traffic and towering skyscrapers, at others exuding an ancient charm with timeless elegance. Standing on the ancient stone steps of the Badaling Great Wall, I looked out over the verdant mountains, the majestic landscape stirring deep emotions within me. That study tour was incredibly rewarding. Everything about China was purer and more beautiful than I had ever read about in books.

My growing fascination with China gave me a clear direction for my future endeavors. After returning to Russia, I decided to delve into the Chinese language and culture and enroll in a Chinese university after high school graduation.

Photo shows Kuznetcova Aleksandra in her studio. (Photo provided by Kuznetcova Aleksandra)

My hard work paid off. In 2018, I received an acceptance letter from Hainan University. This marked the beginning of my academic journey in Haikou, South China's Hainan Province.

Perhaps because I grew up surrounded by mountains and streams, I've always had a deep love for nature. For me, Hainan, with its sea-encircled landscape, beautiful scenery and pleasant climate, is an ideal place to embrace nature. In my free time, I love to explore the island.

I've been studying painting since childhood, and while exploring the stunning landscape of Hainan, I found myself compelled to pick up my paint brushes again, beginning to capture the island's coconut palms and ocean breezes, as well as the warmth and hospitality of its people.

I love Hainan's beautiful scenery and enjoy talking with different people and learning about local cultures and customs. Once, I heard a senior of the Li ethnic group, gathering seafood, tell the story of the "Gangong Bird." This well-known love legend among the Li people represents their longing and celebration of love.

The senior told me that the most beautiful and romantic place in Hainan is where the river meets the sea - and it was there that I encountered my love. Despite coming from opposite ends of the earth, with one from the far north and the other from the deep south, we share a passion for painting and a deep appreciation for the beauty of nature.

Photo shows Kuznetcova Aleksandra experiences traditional Chinese culture while dressed in qipao, a traditional wearing of Chinese women. (Photo provided by Kuznetcova Aleksandra)

I hope to use art to make life more beautiful. Once, while sketching at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site, my husband and I caught the interest of many children who came to watch. They kept asking us questions about rocket launches. At that moment, I realized that painting could present complex scientific principles to children through simple, easy-to-understand and interesting visual structures, helping them better understand and learn about science.

Since then, I have begun to interpret science through art. I felt privileged to join the Hainan Association for Science and Technology as a science popularization volunteer, working with scientists to reach out to communities and explain the impact of science and technology to local children through my paintings. It always fills me with a great sense of fulfillment to see the curiosity in children's innocent and lively eyes as they examine my work, and to watch them gain scientific knowledge through my interpretations.

Time flies, and I have been living in China for six years now. In this time, I have built a happy home life and continue to walk alongside my husband in our artistic pursuits. Looking to the future, I hope to build an artistic bridge connecting China with the world to help more people perceive China's beauty and promote exchanges and mutual learning among different civilizations.

(Kuznetcova Aleksandra is a young artist from Russia and a member of the Hainan Youth Artist Association.)

