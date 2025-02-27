U.S. attempts to sow discord between China, Russia futile: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:57, February 27, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- It is completely useless for the United States to try to sow discord between China and Russia, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian made the comments at a regular news briefing in response to remarks made by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. It is reported that Rubio expressed concerns about China-Russia relations in an interview, saying that Russia is too dependent on China, and that China and Russia are both nuclear powers and the two countries may band together against the United States.

Lin said that as two major countries, the relationship between China and Russia has a strong internal driving force and is not affected by any third party.

The development strategies and foreign policies of China and Russia are long-term ones, Lin added, while noting that despite changes in the international situation, China-Russia relations will move forward calmly.

