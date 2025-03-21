China's police chief meets Russian senior official

Xinhua) 16:15, March 21, 2025

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong met with Alexander Bortnikov, director of Russia's Federal Security Service, in Beijing on Friday.

Wang said that the Chinese side is willing to work with the Russian side to firmly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, and strengthen multi-level meetings between law enforcement and security departments.

Wang added that the Chinese side is also willing to work with the Russian side to deepen and expand practical cooperation on counter-terrorism, combating transnational crimes and ensuring security in cyberspace, promote in-depth development of law enforcement and security cooperation, and continuously enrich the connotation of China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era.

Echoing Wang's remarks, Bortnikov said the Russian side stands ready to support China firmly and make joint efforts in addressing security challenges.

