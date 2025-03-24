Russian and Chinese cities see surge in economic ties and cross-border traffic

Xinhua) 13:07, March 24, 2025

A coach waits for passengers heading for Heihe City of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, in Blagoveshchensk, Russia, March 21, 2025. The Russian city of Blagoveshchensk faces China's Heihe City across the Heilongjiang River, known in Russia as the Amur River. Recent years the two cities have witnessed active economic and trade exchanges.

According to statistics from Heihe Customs, the total value of Heihe's import and export of goods in 2024 reached 31.35 billion yuan (about 4.32 billion U.S. dollars), an increase of 19.1 percent over the previous year. Data released by the customs authority of Blagoveshchensk shows that in 2024, the passenger volume between Blagoveshchensk and Heihe surged nearly 2.5 times to 760,000. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

Potatoes from China wait for sampling at the Kanikurgan Customs and Logistics Terminal in Blagoveshchensk, Russia, March 21, 2025. The Russian city of Blagoveshchensk faces China's Heihe City across the Heilongjiang River, known in Russia as the Amur River. Recent years the two cities have witnessed active economic and trade exchanges.

A Chinese bus passes through the border toll station between China and Russia on the bridge along Heihe-Blagoveshchensk highway on March 21, 2025. The Russian city of Blagoveshchensk faces China's Heihe City across the Heilongjiang River, known in Russia as the Amur River. Recent years the two cities have witnessed active economic and trade exchanges.

A worker processes goods from China at a warehouse in the Kanikurgan Customs and Logistics Terminal in Blagoveshchensk, Russia, March 21, 2025. The Russian city of Blagoveshchensk faces China's Heihe City across the Heilongjiang River, known in Russia as the Amur River. Recent years the two cities have witnessed active economic and trade exchanges.

Trucks wait to pass through the border checkpoint on the bridge along Heihe-Blagoveshchensk highway on March 21, 2025. The Russian city of Blagoveshchensk faces China's Heihe City across the Heilongjiang River, known in Russia as the Amur River. Recent years the two cities have witnessed active economic and trade exchanges.

A restaurant waitress holds a plate of salad made of vegetables imported from China in Blagoveshchensk, Russia, March 21, 2025. The Russian city of Blagoveshchensk faces China's Heihe City across the Heilongjiang River, known in Russia as the Amur River. Recent years the two cities have witnessed active economic and trade exchanges.

Goods from China are pictured at a warehouse in the Kanikurgan Customs and Logistics Terminal in Blagoveshchensk, Russia, March 21, 2025. The Russian city of Blagoveshchensk faces China's Heihe City across the Heilongjiang River, known in Russia as the Amur River. Recent years the two cities have witnessed active economic and trade exchanges.

A Chinese truck passes through the border toll station between China and Russia on the bridge along Heihe-Blagoveshchensk highway on March 21, 2025. The Russian city of Blagoveshchensk faces China's Heihe City across the Heilongjiang River, known in Russia as the Amur River. Recent years the two cities have witnessed active economic and trade exchanges.

Fruits from China wait for sampling at the Kanikurgan Customs and Logistics Terminal in Blagoveshchensk, Russia, March 21, 2025. The Russian city of Blagoveshchensk faces China's Heihe City across the Heilongjiang River, known in Russia as the Amur River. Recent years the two cities have witnessed active economic and trade exchanges.

A Russian driver Yuri waits to leave Russia on the bridge along Heihe-Blagoveshchensk highway on March 21, 2025. The Russian city of Blagoveshchensk faces China's Heihe City across the Heilongjiang River, known in Russia as the Amur River. Recent years the two cities have witnessed active economic and trade exchanges.

