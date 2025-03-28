People-to-people exchanges between Russia, China steadily advancing: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:38, March 28, 2025

MOSCOW, March 27 (Xinhua) -- People-to-people exchanges between Russia and China, as an essential part of the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination, are steadily advancing, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

Zakharova said that recent years have seen a continuous rise in Russia-China educational exchanges, expanding ties between universities, and increasing interaction in the health, sports, and information sectors. Tourist flows between the two countries are also growing, she added.

Noting that 2024-2025 marks the China-Russia Years of Culture, Zakharova said a wide range of events under the framework have received strong support from both peoples, which not only promotes cultural exchanges but also helps maintain the friendly relations between the two countries and close contacts between the two peoples.

The spokesperson noted that facilitating cross-border travel between the two countries is of great significance and remains a focus for both governments. "We are ready to continue working with our Chinese partners in this area," she said.

