China, Russia cooperate on rescuing grounded Chinese cargo ship near Sakhalin Island

Xinhua) 13:51, March 31, 2025

This photo taken on March 30, 2025 shows the grounded Chinese cargo ship Anyang-2 near Nevelsk, Russia. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

NEVELSK, Russia, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Russian authorities are actively advancing rescue efforts for the Chinese cargo ship Anyang-2, which ran aground near Nevelsk, on Russia's Sakhalin Island, the Chinese Consulate General in Vladivostok said on Sunday.

A Chinese task force recently arrived in Russia's Sakhalin Oblast to consult with local Russian government officials and rescue agencies to coordinate the ship's salvage operation, according to the consulate.

Both sides have signed a letter of intent regarding oil removal, with further efforts underway to draft the next phase of the rescue plan.

Staff from the Chinese consulate boarded the vessel after it ran aground to visit the crew. As of now, all 20 crew members are in good health, maintaining smooth communication with the outside world and having sufficient supplies of food and drinking water.

The Chinese cargo ship "Anyang-2" ran aground near the Port of Nevelsk on Sakhalin Island in the early hours of February 9 following a severe storm. The vessel was carrying approximately 50 tons of diesel and 700 tons of heavy fuel oil. No pollution has been detected in the surrounding waters following the incident, according to Sakhalin's governor.

