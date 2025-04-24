Event held in Mongolia to celebrate Int'l Chinese Language Day

Xinhua) 14:08, April 24, 2025

ULAN BATOR, April 24 (Xinhua) -- An event marking the 2025 International Chinese Language Day has been held in Ulan Bator, Mongolia's capital.

With the theme "Let's learn Chinese with Lanting Chinese Calligraphy Culture Salon," this year's event, which was held on Tuesday, aimed to allow more Mongolian people to have a deeper understanding of Chinese culture. It was part of a series of events to celebrate the United Nations Chinese Language Day in Mongolia.

The event featured a calligraphy exhibition, another exhibition of award-winning works from calligraphy competitions among local primary and secondary school students, and a special concert titled "Let's sing Chinese Songs with Ulan Tuya."

"Nowadays, many talented Mongolian students can write beautiful Chinese calligraphy and sing Chinese poems with emotion. The excellent results of my classmates made me feel that the people from China and Mongolia are close to each other and connected by heart," said Li Zhi, counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Mongolia and director of the Chinese Cultural Center in Ulan Bator, during the opening ceremony.

"What is even more gratifying is that more and more young people in Mongolia are interested in learning Chinese as a stepping stone for future personal growth, and contribute their wisdom to promoting the common development and friendship between the two countries", said Li.

In the event, a promotional video showcasing the Glorious History of Calligraphy in China over 5,000 years in One Breath was shown.

After the event, the guests and students participated in calligraphy experience activities to deepen their understanding of traditional Chinese culture, especially the art of writing Chinese characters.

Gankhuyag Amira, a female student who won the first prize in the calligraphy and painting competition, said that she was honored to have the opportunity to show her results in learning the Chinese language.

"I would especially like to thank the teachers for their careful guidance, and also for my perseverance in learning Chinese and practicing calligraphy," she added.

The event was hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China, the Chinese Embassy in Mongolia, and China's Center for Language Education and Cooperation, and organized by the Confucius Institute at the National University of Mongolia and the Chinese Cultural Center in Ulan Bator.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)