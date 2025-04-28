International Chinese Language Day celebrated in Hamilton, New Zealand

April 28

HAMILTON, New Zealand, April 28 (Xinhua) -- An event marking the International Chinese Language Day was held in Hamilton, New Zealand, on Sunday, offering a series of engaging activities showcasing the beauty and depth of Chinese language and culture.

Sponsored by the Chinese Consulate General in Auckland and organized by local cultural organization Waikato Chinese Cultural and Arts Centre, the event featured a variety of activities.

Participants experienced the beauty of Chinese character formation through writing challenges, appreciated the elegance of calligraphy and seal carving, and enjoyed a Hanfu costume showcase and recitation performances. These activities, rich in cultural significance yet lively and child-friendly, enabled participants of all ages to experience the charm of Chinese characters and poetry in an enjoyable and relaxed atmosphere.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate expressed her appreciation for Chinese language by writing the phrase "The Beauty of Chinese Language" in traditional Chinese calligraphy.

Chinese Consul General in Auckland Chen Shijie addressed the gathering, highlighting the growing ties between China and New Zealand in education, culture, and tourism despite the physical distance between the two countries.

"Language learning enhances understanding and brings warmth to China-New Zealand relations," Chen said. He noted that Chinese has become one of the most popular foreign languages in New Zealand, widely taught across schools and universities.

"The charm of Chinese lies not only in the language itself, but also in the culture it carries and the understanding it fosters," Chen said. He emphasized that people-to-people exchanges have reached new heights in recent years and expressed confidence that Hamilton would continue to contribute meaningfully to the friendship and collaboration between China and New Zealand.

International Chinese Language Day, established by the United Nations, is celebrated globally to promote multilingualism and cultural diversity.

