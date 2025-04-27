Final of Chinese proficiency contest for college students held in Cambodia

Xinhua) 13:21, April 27, 2025

A Cambodian college student delivers a keynote speech during an annual Chinese proficiency competition at the Royal University in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on April 25, 2025. Themed "One World, One Family," the final of the Cambodian leg of the 24th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition for foreign college students worldwide was held here on Friday. A total of 14 Cambodian finalists competed in the final round. Among the tests set for the contestants were quizzes, speeches and talent show with each candidate presenting performances pertinent to Chinese culture, including songs, music, dancing, drawing and martial arts. (Photo by Ying Yuyang/Xinhua)

PHNOM PENH, April 25 (Xinhua) -- The final of the Cambodian leg of the 24th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition for foreign college students worldwide was held here on Friday.

The competition was held under the theme of "One World, One Family."

A total of 14 Cambodian finalists, shortlisted out of 149 candidates from various universities and institutes in the Southeast Asian country, competed in the final round held at the Royal University of Phnom Penh.

Among the tests set for the contestants were quizzes, speeches and talent show with each candidate presenting performances pertinent to Chinese culture, including songs, music, dancing, drawing and martial arts.

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Hang Chuon Naron, also minister of Education, Youth and Sport, said learning Chinese has not only enhanced learners' abilities, but also enabled them to gain insights to Chinese culture, civilization, tradition and custom.

"Chinese proficiency is also an important bridge of long-lasting friendship between China and Cambodia," he said in a speech at the opening ceremony of the final competition.

"Friendship between our two countries has existed since ancient times, and I'm confident that all learners of Chinese will contribute to fostering this friendship," he added.

In his address, Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wenbin said that in recent years, the enthusiasm for learning Chinese in Cambodia has continued to rise.

"Chinese has been incorporated into Cambodia's national education system," he said at the event.

"More and more Cambodian young people have chosen to learn Chinese, which not only opens up a broader space for personal career development, but also builds more bridges to enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples," he added.

At the competition, Ros Sopharya, a fourth-year student in the major of Chinese literature at the Institute of Foreign Languages under the Royal University of Phnom Penh, was awarded the top winner.

Speaking to Xinhua after the contest, Sopharya said this annual program was crucial for foreign college students to show their abilities and talents and to promote cultural exchanges with China.

"I'm excited because I had not anticipated that I would win such a top prize," she told Xinhua. "I have studied Chinese for 10 years since I was a child, so Chinese language, for me, is special and is my second language."

Sopharya, 22, said the program has served a bridge of closer friendship between China and Cambodia.

Huang Jianhua, a fourth-year Cambodian student in the major of architecture and urban planning at the Royal University of Fine Arts, said the event has not only tested Chinese learners' abilities, but also strengthened the bonds of China-Cambodia friendship.

"I participated in this program because I want to strengthen my Chinese proficiency. Moreover, I want to know more people, especially Chinese speakers in Cambodia," he told Xinhua.

Jianhua, who has studied Chinese for six years, said Chinese is an important language in Cambodia because a lot of Chinese investors have invested in the kingdom.

"As a Cambodian youth, I will continue to contribute to the promotion of Cambodia-China friendship," he said. "In the future, I desire to be a teacher of Chinese because I want to transfer my knowledge of Chinese to other Cambodian people."

