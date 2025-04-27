Feature: Melodies without borders -- young voices in Cape Town celebrate Chinese language through song

CAPE TOWN, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Dozens of young singers showcased their vibrant celebration of Chinese culture on Saturday at the fourth Chinese Singing Competition in Cape Town, South Africa's legislative capital, captivating the audience with melodies that transcended language barriers.

As a special event marking this year's Chinese Language Day, the competition took place at Groote Schuur High School, a well-known local institution, and was organized by the Confucius Institute at the University of Cape Town, with support from the Confucius Institutes at the University of the Western Cape and Stellenbosch University.

Contestants from universities, secondary schools, and primary schools competed in two categories: university and primary/secondary school divisions.

Tang Chang'an, deputy consul general of the Chinese Consulate-General in Cape Town, emphasized the profound cultural significance of the Chinese language. "It (Chinese language) is difficult because it carries five thousand years of civilization," he said.

He also highlighted the role of music in bridging cultures. "Every Chinese song is a window into Chinese culture," said Tang. "So by learning to sing Chinese songs, you will help yourself to grasp this language and also have a better understanding of this culture."

Encouraging South African students to continue learning Chinese, he said, "You could be a bridge linking China and South Africa. I hope you can help us to push forward this friendship deeper."

The competition stage came alive with excitement as contestants displayed a range of Chinese proficiency, yet their confidence and passion resonated deeply with the audience.

One of the standout moments came from four young students from Norma Road Primary School, who, despite being new to the Chinese language, brought vibrant energy to their performance. Their lively medley of Chinese children's songs, including "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star," "Where is Spring," and "Counting Ducks," had the audience clapping and singing along.

"I love learning Chinese characters. It's just like a little activity that I can do. It's very fun, and then I can challenge myself," Ashiquah Norodien, a student at Stellenbosch University who clinched first prize in the university division, told Xinhua.

Norodien also shared that learning Chinese has not only enhanced her academic experience but also allowed her to build meaningful friendships.

"Learning Chinese will definitely bring you advantages, like in your career, or even just opportunities to go to China," said Norodien. Calling Chinese "a language that is made for business," she noted learning it will help her connect with dynamic Chinese enterprises and leading global companies in the future.

In the primary and secondary school division, Lisa Michels, a local secondary school student, captivated the judges with her emotional performance of "Big Fish," earning her top honors. Having studied Chinese for four years, Michels shared that learning the language has opened many doors.

"Even though it was difficult, it was very rewarding," said Michels. "Learning Chinese can give you opportunities and open doors when you need to communicate with other people from other cultural backgrounds, or if you want to go visit elsewhere in the world."

Feng Pengpeng, Chinese director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Cape Town, explained that the competition went beyond singing. "By organizing the Chinese Singing Competition, we hope to integrate artistic elements into Chinese learning and convey the beauty of Chinese through music," she said.

"Singing Chinese songs can deepen South African students' understanding of Chinese culture, and learning Chinese also builds a bridge for cultural exchanges between the youth of the two countries," Feng added.

