UN Ethiopia family celebrates Chinese Language Day

Xinhua) 11:26, May 01, 2025

ADDIS ABABA, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations (UN) family in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, celebrated Chinese Language Day Tuesday with a cultural event aimed at promoting inclusiveness, linguistic heritage and diversity.

The annual celebration was held at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) under the theme "Chinese: A Gift Across Time and Space," featuring a range of cultural experiences, including songs, kung fu, and traditional dances performed by Chinese and Ethiopian participants.

The UN Ethiopia family refers to the collective group of United Nations agencies, funds, programs, and specialized offices operating in Ethiopia.

Speaking at the event, Mai-Ellen Russ Jarrett, chief finance and budget officer and acting director of the administration division of UNECA, said the day served not only to highlight the beauty and richness of the Chinese language but also to pay tribute to its profound contributions to global culture and understanding.

"Today, we celebrate not only the Chinese language and script but also the cultural richness and diversity it embodies. Learning Chinese opens doors on both a personal and a professional level, enabling us to forge closer ties with China," Jarrett said.

She said the Chinese language has served as a bridge linking civilizations, a vessel of knowledge, and a cornerstone of shared humanity, embodying wisdom, creativity, and cultural depth that inspire people all over the world.

Hu Changchun, head of the Mission of China to the African Union (AU) and representative of China to UNECA, noted the growing global interest in Chinese language study.

"Currently, over 190 countries offer Chinese language education, and the total number of international Chinese language learners and users has exceeded 200 million. Specifically in Africa, as of now, a total of 19 African countries have incorporated Chinese language into their national education systems," Hu said, emphasizing China's commitment to fostering communication and cooperation through language and cultural exchange.

Rita Bissoonauth, director of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization Liaison Office to the AU and UNECA, said the Chinese language has shaped the world's civilization and served as a living bridge between generations over the past 5,000 years.

"The Chinese language, with its depth and beauty, offers a vision of harmony, respect, and collective humanity, values we urgently need today," said Bissoonauth.

Established by the UN in 2010, the Chinese Language Day is observed annually on April 20 to promote multilingualism, cultural diversity, and the equal use of all six official UN languages across the organization's structure and activities.

