Old Town Christmas Market opens in Warsaw, Poland

Xinhua) 13:49, November 22, 2025

Chocolates resembling popular cartoon figures are seen on sale at the Old Town Christmas Market in Warsaw, Poland during its opening day on Nov. 21, 2025. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

Visitors are seen at the Old Town Christmas Market in Warsaw, Poland during its opening day on Nov. 21, 2025. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

Visitors are seen at the Old Town Christmas Market in Warsaw, Poland during its opening day on Nov. 21, 2025. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

Visitors are seen at the Old Town Christmas Market in Warsaw, Poland during its opening day on Nov. 21, 2025. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Kou Jie)