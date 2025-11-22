Home>>
Old Town Christmas Market opens in Warsaw, Poland
(Xinhua) 13:49, November 22, 2025
Chocolates resembling popular cartoon figures are seen on sale at the Old Town Christmas Market in Warsaw, Poland during its opening day on Nov. 21, 2025. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)
Visitors are seen at the Old Town Christmas Market in Warsaw, Poland during its opening day on Nov. 21, 2025. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)
Visitors are seen at the Old Town Christmas Market in Warsaw, Poland during its opening day on Nov. 21, 2025. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)
Visitors are seen at the Old Town Christmas Market in Warsaw, Poland during its opening day on Nov. 21, 2025. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)
