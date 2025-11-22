Chinese, Uzbek FMs' second strategic dialogue issues joint press release

TASHKENT, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Uzbekistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, paid a visit to Uzbekistan from Nov. 20 to 21 and joined the Second China-Uzbekistan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue.

Both sides pointed out that the China-Uzbekistan all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era has been continuously consolidated on the basis of mutual respect and taking into account each other's interests. The two sides will carry out closer cooperation to promote the building of a China-Uzbekistan community with a shared future.

The two sides emphasized that the positive momentum of mutual visits and exchanges at all levels between the two countries is conducive to further strengthening cooperation in bilateral and international affairs.

Both sides reaffirmed their firm mutual support on issues concerning each other's core interests.

China will continue to support Uzbekistan in independently choosing its national development path and is willing to support Uzbekistan in firmly advancing important social and economic reform projects within the framework of the "New Uzbekistan" strategy.

Uzbekistan expressed firm adherence to the one-China principle, opposes any form of "Taiwan independence," and steadfastly supports all efforts made by the Chinese government to achieve national reunification.

China highly appraised the important contributions made by the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, held in Tashkent from Nov. 15 to 16, to further promote regional cooperation, strengthen mutual trust, and maintain regional stability and prosperity.

The Uzbek side spoke highly of the successful convening of the Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, believing that this important meeting will further promote China's high-quality development, provide common development opportunities for all countries, and create more certainty and positive energy for the world.

Both sides highly regarded the significant importance of jointly building the Belt and Road Initiative in strengthening international cooperation and promoting common security, development and prosperity.

The Uzbek side welcomes and is willing to actively participate in cooperation within the framework of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative and the Global Governance Initiative proposed by China.

Both sides pointed out with satisfaction that trade between the two countries has grown steadily, investment cooperation has been continuously deepened, and joint projects in fields such as industry, transportation and logistics, energy and agriculture have been actively advanced.

The two sides are willing to further enhance cooperation in the field of green minerals, especially in the green development of the entire industrial chain of mineral resources.

Both sides will make joint efforts to strengthen cultural and people-to-people cooperation and promote friendly exchanges between people of the two countries.

The two sides will further enhance mutual support and cooperation within multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the China-Central Asia mechanism, and the BRICS cooperation mechanism.

Both sides welcomed the outcomes of the second strategic dialogue between the two countries' foreign ministers, believing that this mechanism has become a new platform for strengthening strategic coordination and all-round cooperation in priority areas between the two countries, which is conducive to promoting regional and international peace and further enhancing understanding and consolidating mutual trust.

