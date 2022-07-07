China's top legislator holds talks with chairperson of Uzbekistan's Senate

Xinhua) 11:03, July 07, 2022

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, holds talks with Tanzila Narbayeva, chairperson of the Senate of Uzbekistan, via video link at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, July 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu on Wednesday held talks with Tanzila Narbayeva, chairperson of the Senate of Uzbekistan, via video link, with the two sides agreeing to enhance parliamentary exchanges to facilitate the development of bilateral relations.

Li, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said as China and Uzbekistan continue to develop their comprehensive strategic partnership, more should be done to strengthen the link between the two countries' respective development strategies.

He noted that further enhancing political mutual trust and strengthening mutual support on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns is necessary for the development of China-Uzbekistan relations.

Uzbekistan has consistently supported China's stand on issues related to Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet, as well as in the fight against the East Turkistan Islamic Movement, and China appreciates that, Li said.

He added that China will, as always, firmly support Uzbekistan in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions and in its efforts to safeguard national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

China is ready to work with Uzbekistan to implement the Global Security Initiative, so as to jointly safeguard regional security and stability, Li said.

He said that China also appreciates Uzbekistan's support for the Global Development Initiative and looks forward to working with Uzbekistan and the international community to implement the outcomes of the High-level Dialogue on Global Development held on June 24.

Li said the NPC encourages exchanges and mutual learning with Uzbekistan's Senate at all levels, with aims to facilitate a fair and transparent legal environment for cooperation between the two countries.

Narbayeva said that Uzbekistan firmly adheres to the one-China principle, and the Senate is ready to strengthen friendly exchanges with the NPC and make unremitting efforts to promote bilateral cooperation in all areas and safeguard regional peace and stability.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, holds talks with Tanzila Narbayeva, chairperson of the Senate of Uzbekistan, via video link at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, July 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)