Russian, Uzbek presidents discuss bilateral ties over phone

Xinhua) 10:03, July 06, 2022

MOSCOW, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed the bilateral relationship during a telephone call on Tuesday.

"The presidents discussed certain pressing issues on the bilateral agenda, including in the trade and economic sphere," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin and Mirziyoyev reaffirmed their shared commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership and alliance between Russia and Uzbekistan, the statement said.

They also discussed the schedule of their upcoming contacts, according to the Kremlin.

