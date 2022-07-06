Home>>
Russian, Uzbek presidents discuss bilateral ties over phone
(Xinhua) 10:03, July 06, 2022
MOSCOW, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed the bilateral relationship during a telephone call on Tuesday.
"The presidents discussed certain pressing issues on the bilateral agenda, including in the trade and economic sphere," the Kremlin said in a statement.
Putin and Mirziyoyev reaffirmed their shared commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership and alliance between Russia and Uzbekistan, the statement said.
They also discussed the schedule of their upcoming contacts, according to the Kremlin.
(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: Europe suffers under its own sanctions on Russia, says Croatian analyst
- Mongolia, Russia agree to further expand ties, cooperation
- Russia, Venezuela to strengthen cooperation
- Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Russia announces control of Lugansk, Kiev denies reports on Lysychansk's capture
- Russian, Indonesian presidents discuss Ukraine, food supplies
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.