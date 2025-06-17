Xi calls on China, Uzbekistan to introduce more measures for trade liberalization, facilitation

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the second China-Central Asia Summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, June 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

ASTANA, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called on China and Uzbekistan to introduce more measures to promote trade liberalization and facilitation.

Xi made the remarks in a meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the second China-Central Asia Summit in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

Xi noted that last year he and Mirziyoyev met twice, in Beijing and Astana respectively, and made strategic plans for the development of bilateral relations.

Cooperation between the two countries in various fields has shown a favorable situation of full-scale expansion and vigorous development, he said.

China, he added, is willing to work with Uzbekistan to strengthen the synergy of development strategies and exchange of governance experiences, implement more mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation projects, boost the development of both countries, and jointly build a China-Uzbekistan community with a shared future that is more substantial and dynamic.

Xi emphasized that China and Uzbekistan should expand the scale of bilateral trade and investment, advance the high-quality construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, foster a multidimensional connectivity framework, and expand practical cooperation in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, new energy, smart agriculture and public health.

The two sides should actively promote the reciprocal establishment of cultural centers, organize well the second China-Uzbekistan educational forum, continue to strengthen cooperation on poverty alleviation, and promote people-to-people connectivity, Xi added.

Xi also stressed the need to further deepen law enforcement and security cooperation, jointly combat terrorism, separatism and extremism, and work together to address new threats and challenges, so as to safeguard regional peace and stability.

Xi said the two sides should strengthen collaboration within multilateral platforms, including the China-Central Asia mechanism and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, to jointly safeguard international equity and justice and uphold the international economic and trade order.

For his part, Mirziyoyev said that President Xi is a distinguished statesman on the world stage, who has led China in implementing effective domestic and foreign policies, promoting substantial progress in economic and social development, with China's economy becoming a major engine of the global economy.

No major global issue can be resolved without China's involvement, he added.

Mirziyoyev described Uzbekistan and China as close as brothers, noting that frequent exchanges at all levels and robust cooperation across various fields have brought bilateral relations to their highest level in history.

The Uzbek side values its friendly relations with China, appreciates China's long-standing selfless support for Uzbekistan's economic and social development, and will unwaveringly adhere to the one-China principle, he said.

The Uzbek side is willing to strengthen exchanges with China on governance experience, learn from China's successful practices in poverty alleviation, expand the scale of trade and investment, enhance cooperation with China in such fields as cutting-edge technologies, connectivity, agriculture and green energy, and promote the high-quality development of bilateral relations, Mirziyoyev said.

He said Uzbekistan also stands ready to enhance law enforcement and security cooperation with China, with a firm commitment to combating terrorism, separatism, and extremism.

The Uzbek side highly appreciates President Xi's three major global initiatives, which carry significant relevance in today's world, and is willing to work closely with China to fully implement them, jointly uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, safeguard international fairness and justice, and advance the noble cause of world peace and development, Mirziyoyev said.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East.

Xi said all related parties should work to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East as soon as possible and avoid further escalation.

Xi said China is deeply worried as Israel's military operation against Iran has caused a sudden escalation of tensions in the Middle East, adding that China opposes any actions that infringe upon sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of other countries.

He said military conflicts are not the solution to problems, and the escalation of regional situations is not in the common interests of the international community.

Xi said China is ready to work with all parties to play a constructive role in restoring peace and stability in the Middle East.

