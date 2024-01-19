Home>>
Uzbek president to visit China
(Xinhua) 10:33, January 19, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a state visit to China from Jan. 23 to 25, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Friday.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: Development of human capital unlocks cooperation potential between Uzbekistan, China -- official
- Chinese VP meets with Uzbek FM
- Uzbek FM to visit China, hold first China-Uzbekistan strategic dialogue of FMs
- Uzbek president re-elected in snap election
- China congratulates Uzbekistan on smooth referendum on new constitution
- China, Uzbekistan issue joint statement on advancing cooperation
- The SCO Samarkand Summit: Dialogue and Cooperation in an Interconnected World
- Scenery of night sky near Tashkent, Uzbekistan
- Uzbekistan announces income tax exemption for investors in special economic zones
- China's top legislator holds talks with chairperson of Uzbekistan's Senate
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.