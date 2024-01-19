Uzbek president to visit China

Xinhua) 10:33, January 19, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a state visit to China from Jan. 23 to 25, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Friday.

