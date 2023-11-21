Chinese VP meets with Uzbek FM
BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Uzbekistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov on Tuesday in Beijing.
Han said China and Uzbekistan are ancient civilizations, and the age-old Silk Road witnessed the friendly exchanges between the two peoples for more than 2,000 years.
Noting that since the establishment of diplomatic ties 31 years ago, the two sides have always treated each other as equals and respected and trusted each other, Han said the development of China-Uzbekistan relations has entered a new era under the strategic guidance and personal promotion of the two heads of state.
China is willing to step up mutual support with Uzbekistan, speed up the synergizing of development strategies, and translate the high-level political relations between the two countries into tangible results to the greater benefits of the two peoples, Han said.
Saidov said the Uzbekistan-China relations are at the best and highest level in history, adding that Uzbekistan regards China as the most important comprehensive strategic partner.
Uzbekistan is willing to strengthen strategic dialogue with China, implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, and continuously deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, Saidov said.
