Uzbek president re-elected in snap election

Xinhua) 16:50, July 10, 2023

TASHKENT, July 10 (Xinhua) -- Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was re-elected with 87.1 percent of the vote in a snap presidential election on Sunday, the country's Central Election Commission said on Monday.

Candidate of the Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan, Mirziyoyev promised in his pre-election campaign that he would continue his reform agenda to liberalize the economy and develop green energy, education, health, and tourism, as well as to better protect people's fundamental freedoms.

Other presidential candidates include Ulugbek Inoyatov from the People's Democratic Party of Uzbekistan, Robakhon Makhmudova from the Social Democratic Party of Uzbekistan "Adolat" and Abdushukur Khamzayev from the Ecological Party of Uzbekistan.

The early presidential election came after a referendum was held in April on a new constitution that amended over half of the main law. After approving the referendum results, Mirziyoyev announced on May 8 that the country would hold a snap presidential election.

Mirziyoyev previously won presidential elections in 2016 and 2021.

