We Are China

Scenery of night sky near Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Xinhua) 09:32, August 23, 2022

Photo taken on Aug. 21, 2022 shows the night sky above a mountainous area near Tashkent, Uzbekistan. (Photo by Georgiy Namazov/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 21, 2022 shows the night sky above a mountainous area near Tashkent, Uzbekistan. (Photo by Georgiy Namazov/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 21, 2022 shows the night sky above a mountainous area near Tashkent, Uzbekistan. (Photo by Georgiy Namazov/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 21, 2022 shows the night sky above a mountainous area near Tashkent, Uzbekistan. (Photo by Georgiy Namazov/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 21, 2022 shows the night sky above a mountainous area near Tashkent, Uzbekistan. (Photo by Georgiy Namazov/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Du Mingming)