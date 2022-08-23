Home>>
Scenery of night sky near Tashkent, Uzbekistan
(Xinhua) 09:32, August 23, 2022
Photo taken on Aug. 21, 2022 shows the night sky above a mountainous area near Tashkent, Uzbekistan. (Photo by Georgiy Namazov/Xinhua)
Photos
