Uzbek FM to visit China, hold first China-Uzbekistan strategic dialogue of FMs

Xinhua) 18:11, November 17, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Uzbekistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov will visit China and hold the first China-Uzbekistan foreign ministers' strategic dialogue from Nov. 19 to 22, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Friday.

