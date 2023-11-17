Home>>
Uzbek FM to visit China, hold first China-Uzbekistan strategic dialogue of FMs
(Xinhua) 18:11, November 17, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Uzbekistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov will visit China and hold the first China-Uzbekistan foreign ministers' strategic dialogue from Nov. 19 to 22, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Friday.
