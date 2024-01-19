Interview: Development of human capital unlocks cooperation potential between Uzbekistan, China -- official

January 19, 2024

TASHKENT, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Cooperation with China in personnel training is crucial for unlocking Uzbekistan's development potential, an Uzbek official has said.

"Mutual cooperation in personnel training and the development of human capital is a crucial area that can help us fully unlock our existing potential," said Timur Abdullaev, head of the International Cooperation Division of Agency for the Development of Public Service under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, in a recent interview.

Noting the long history of friendly relations between the two countries, the official said that bilateral cooperation remains at the level of a strategic partnership.

The rapid pace of innovation, digitization processes, and the introduction of artificial intelligence present new, urgent challenges for both countries, he said, adding that these conditions demand the full utilization of the enormous potential for cooperation between Uzbekistan and China.

The demand for skilled professionals will increase in both the civil service and the private sector over the next five years, he said.

To promote understanding of Chinese history, culture, and traditions, Chinese language centers equipped with teaching aids, textbooks, and materials on regional studies have been established at Uzbekistan's universities, said the official, adding that the Chinese language is being offered as a selective course in many educational centers across the country.

"Today, Uzbekistan is greatly interested in learning from China's experience in achieving comprehensive social justice, poverty alleviation, expanding the middle class, and promoting prosperity and equality," he said, emphasizing the importance of experience-sharing and practical cooperation in studying and implementing Chinese poverty alleviation practices.

In recent years, China has trained over 6,500 specialists for Uzbekistan who are actively contributing to the country's reforms and development.

There is also effective cooperation in organizing training courses for Uzbekistan's civil servants in China, he said.

Over the last five years, around 4,200 civil personnel have taken part in these training programs, which cover topics such as poverty alleviation, agriculture, public administration, entrepreneurship, economy and finance, energy, education, tourism, and so on.

"These various forms of cooperation contribute to the development of human capital, knowledge-sharing, and cultural understanding between Uzbekistan and China," Abdullaev said.

"By leveraging each other's strengths and resources, the two nations strive to foster sustainable development and mutual benefits," he said.

