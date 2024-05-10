Home>>
Chinese vice premier to visit Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan
(Xinhua) 20:03, May 10, 2024
BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong will visit Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan from May 12 to 20, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced on Friday.
During the visit, Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will hold the Seventh Meeting of the China-Uzbekistan Inter-governmental Cooperation Committee, Lin said.
Liu's visit is at the invitation of Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin and Kyrgyz Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov, said the spokesperson.
