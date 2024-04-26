Home>>
Chinese company completes Uzbek photovoltaic project
(People's Daily App) 15:37, April 26, 2024
A 5.2-million-square-meter photovoltaic project was completed in early April by the China Construction Fifth Engineering Division Corp in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. The project, which can generate more than 3 million kilowatt-hours of electricity a day, will contribute to Uzbekistan's economic development and promote green development of the Belt and Road Initiative.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Uzbek president to visit China
- Chinese VP meets with Uzbek FM
- Interview: Development of human capital unlocks cooperation potential between Uzbekistan, China -- official
- Hybrid rice market expands in Asia
- Feature: Belt and Road breathes new life into Tibetan cultural heritage
- Call for entries: Silk Road Global News Awards
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.