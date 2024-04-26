Chinese company completes Uzbek photovoltaic project

(People's Daily App) 15:37, April 26, 2024

A 5.2-million-square-meter photovoltaic project was completed in early April by the China Construction Fifth Engineering Division Corp in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. The project, which can generate more than 3 million kilowatt-hours of electricity a day, will contribute to Uzbekistan's economic development and promote green development of the Belt and Road Initiative.

