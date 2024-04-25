Home>>
Call for entries: Silk Road Global News Awards
(People's Daily App) 16:11, April 25, 2024
Awards include best reporting, photography, video and innovation for the second Silk Road Global News Awards. The deadline for entries is October 31. Log in at the official website www.brnn.com for more information. If you want to tell stories about the Belt and Road Initiative from diverse perspectives, please join us.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Products from BRI partner countries showcased at 4th CICPE
- Feature: 69 years on, the Bandung Spirit remains alive in the Global South
- Letter from China: Perceiving openness in ancient Silk Road city Xi'an
- China willing to promote Digital Silk Road construction with all parties: senior official
- Hybrid rice market expands in Asia
- Feature: Belt and Road breathes new life into Tibetan cultural heritage
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.