Call for entries: Silk Road Global News Awards

(People's Daily App) 16:11, April 25, 2024

Awards include best reporting, photography, video and innovation for the second Silk Road Global News Awards. The deadline for entries is October 31. Log in at the official website www.brnn.com for more information. If you want to tell stories about the Belt and Road Initiative from diverse perspectives, please join us.

