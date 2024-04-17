China willing to promote Digital Silk Road construction with all parties: senior official

April 17, 2024

XI'AN, April 16 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government is willing to work with all parties to promote the construction of the Digital Silk Road and share the dividends of digital economic development, a senior official said in Xi'an on Tuesday.

Wang Yong, vice chairman of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks when addressing the opening ceremony of the World Internet Conference's Digital Silk Road Development Forum.

To bring the construction of a cyberspace community with a shared future to a new stage, China also hopes to deepen cooperation on digital technology innovation, strengthen digital cultural exchanges and mutual understanding, and work with all parties to create a set of digital governance rules, Wang said.

He noted that he expects the forum to inject new impetus into the high-quality development of the Belt and Road, and to create a new platform for international economic cooperation.

Themed "Connectivity and Shared Prosperity," the forum has attracted participants from nearly 50 countries and regions around the world.

