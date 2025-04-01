Tajik, Kyrgyz and Uzbek presidents sign historical treaty to boost regional cooperation

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon (C), Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov (L) and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev hold a trilateral meeting in Khujand, Tajikistan, March 31, 2025.

DUSHANBE, March 31 (Xinhua) -- The presidents of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan signed a treaty on the junction point of their national borders in Khujand, Tajikistan's second-largest city, on Monday.

According to the Tajik presidential press service, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a trilateral meeting in Khujand to formalize the agreement.

Rahmon called the treaty's signing "a highly symbolic" event, highlighting its significance for the three countries. He said that Tajikistan deeply values its relations with Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, which are founded on the principles of good neighborliness, equality, mutual respect and the consideration of each other's interests. The comprehensive development of relations among the three countries is one of the priorities in Tajikistan's foreign policy, according to a statement from the Tajik presidential office.

The leaders discussed key issues related to regional cooperation, underscoring the need to strengthen neighborly relations, advance joint infrastructure and economic projects, and expand the region's tourism potential, according to a statement from the Kyrgyz presidential office.

Japarov said that regional integration is progressing well and that enhancing cooperation across various sectors will be critical to achieving sustainable development and prosperity in Central Asia.

Mirziyoyev extended his congratulations to Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan for successfully resolving border-related issues and signing the delimitation treaty. He said the agreement would foster regional stability, promote sustainable development, and raise the international standing of the entire region.

In addition to the trilateral discussions, Rahmon and Mirziyoyev held a one-on-one meeting, during which they signed a protocol to exchange instruments of ratification for the treaty on allied relations between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The meeting, conducted in an atmosphere of friendship and brotherhood, concluded with the exchange of these historic documents, officially bringing the treaty into force. The treaty was initially signed during a high-level bilateral summit in Dushanbe on April 18, 2023.

Meanwhile, Rahmon and Japarov also signed a protocol to exchange the ratification instruments for the border treaty between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. The two leaders engaged in comprehensive discussions on cooperation in trade, economy, energy, culture and humanitarian affairs, culminating in the signing of the protocol, which finalized the agreement.

The border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan stretches approximately 970 km, and delimitation talks began in 2002. Since the autumn of 2022, the two countries have conducted intensive negotiations, successfully finalizing the border's delineation in December 2024.

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon (C), Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov (L) and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev sign a treaty on the junction point of their national borders in Khujand, Tajikistan, March 31, 2025. (Photo by Zafar Khalilov/Xinhua)

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon (R) shakes hands with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Khujand, Tajikistan, March 31, 2025. Rahmon and Mirziyoyev held a one-on-one meeting, during which they signed a protocol to exchange instruments of ratification for the treaty on allied relations between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. (Photo by Zafar Khalilov/Xinhua)

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon (R) shakes hands with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov in Khujand, Tajikistan, March 31, 2025. Rahmon and Japarov signed a protocol to exchange the ratification instruments for the border treaty between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. (Photo by Zafar Khalilov/Xinhua)

