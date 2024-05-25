Cyber-terrorism poses biggest danger among new terrorist risks: Kyrgyz president

May 25, 2024

BISHKEK, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has said that cybercrime and cyber-terrorism pose the greatest danger among new terrorist risks and threats, the press service of the Kyrgyz president reported.

"No country in the world is able to cope with the threat of terrorism alone. It should be noted that new terrorist risks and threats have recently emerged, with cybercrime and cyber-terrorism posing the greatest danger," the Kyrgyz leader emphasized.

Japarov made the remarks during a meeting held on Friday within the framework of the 54th meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Bodies and Special Services of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Bishkek.

During the meeting, Japarov noted the most acute problem of terrorism and extremism in the security sphere, emphasizing that Kyrgyzstan strongly condemns terrorism in any form of its manifestation.

Alexander Bortnikov, director of Russia's Federal Security Service, who chaired the meeting, said that the main attention is expected to be paid to the development of unified approaches to the assessment of the CIS countries' security threats and to the enhancement of the efficiency of cooperation between special services to neutralize them.

