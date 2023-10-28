Chinese premier returns home after SCO meeting, Kyrgyzstan visit

Xinhua) 09:54, October 28, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang returned to Beijing on Friday after attending the 22nd Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States and paying an official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic.

Li's entourage, including State Councilor and Secretary-General of the State Council Wu Zhenglong, returned to Beijing on the same plane.

Kyrgyz Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov saw Li off at the airport in Bishkek.

