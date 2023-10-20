Home>>
Chinese premier to attend 22nd meeting of SCO member states' council of heads of government, visit Kyrgyzstan
(Xinhua) 16:11, October 20, 2023
BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the 22nd Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan and pay an official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic from October 24 to 27, at the invitation of Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov of the Kyrgyz Republic, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced Friday.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Euro-Asia Economic Forum highlights cooperation, development
- SCO efforts for growth via rule of law hailed
- China developing SCO demonstration area into new Belt and Road cooperation platform
- Shanghai Cooperation Organization TV Festival opens in Nanjing
- Xi sends congratulatory letter as SCO justice ministers meet in Shanghai
- SCO, BRICS "movements" to counter global hegemony, unilateralism: Iranian president
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.