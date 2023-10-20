Chinese premier to attend 22nd meeting of SCO member states' council of heads of government, visit Kyrgyzstan

Xinhua) 16:11, October 20, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the 22nd Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan and pay an official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic from October 24 to 27, at the invitation of Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov of the Kyrgyz Republic, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced Friday.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)