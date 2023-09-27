Shanghai Cooperation Organization TV Festival opens in Nanjing

Xinhua) 10:05, September 27, 2023

Guests attend the opening ceremony of the 2023 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) TV Festival in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Lin Kai)

NANJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The 2023 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) TV Festival opened on Tuesday in Nanjing, the capital city of east China's Jiangsu Province.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, addressed the opening ceremony via video link.

About 150 guests are attending the festival, including officials of television and radio regulatory agencies and members of media organizations from SCO member states.

Participants have pledged to step up cooperation, tell stories of SCO friendships through audio-visual works, deliver a message of peaceful development, and consolidate public support for friendly cooperation among SCO member states, according to a press release issued after the opening ceremony.

The festival will include events such as focused dialogues and an exhibition of TV technologies and TV program content. Audio-visual works from SCO member states will also be broadcast in China from September to December.

Guests visit an exhibition of TV technologies and TV program content during the 2023 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) TV Festival in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Lin Kai)

Guests attend the 2023 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) TV Festival in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Lin Kai)

