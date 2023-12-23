Kyrgyz president signs law on changing national flag design
BISHKEK, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Kyrgyzstan will partially change the design on the country's national flag, with a corresponding law signed by President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, said his press service on Friday.
The law on amendments to a law "On State Symbols of the Kyrgyz Republic" was adopted in order to improve one of the main state symbols of Kyrgyzstan: the country's flag, according to the service.
The adopted law changed the shape of the sun's rays on the flag of Kyrgyzstan from wavy to straight.
The law also stipulates that all types of official documents with the image of the State Flag of Kyrgyzstan are valid until the expiration of their validity period, and vehicle license plates and vehicle registration certificates with the image of the national flag are valid until the relevant authority makes a decision on their replacement.
