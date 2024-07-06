City view of Dushanbe, Tajikistan
This photo taken on July 3, 2024 shows a city view of Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Tajikistan is located in the southeast of Central Asia, with a mountainous area exceeding 90 percent of its total area. Dushanbe is the capital of Tajikistan and the country's economic and cultural center. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)
This photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows the parliament hall in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Tajikistan is located in the southeast of Central Asia, with a mountainous area exceeding 90 percent of its total area. Dushanbe is the capital of Tajikistan and the country's economic and cultural center. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)
This photo taken on July 3, 2024 shows a city view of Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Tajikistan is located in the southeast of Central Asia, with a mountainous area exceeding 90 percent of its total area. Dushanbe is the capital of Tajikistan and the country's economic and cultural center. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)
This photo taken on July 3, 2024 shows the monument of Ismoil Somoni in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Tajikistan is located in the southeast of Central Asia, with a mountainous area exceeding 90 percent of its total area. Dushanbe is the capital of Tajikistan and the country's economic and cultural center. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)
This photo taken on July 3, 2024 shows a city view of Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Tajikistan is located in the southeast of Central Asia, with a mountainous area exceeding 90 percent of its total area. Dushanbe is the capital of Tajikistan and the country's economic and cultural center. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)
Girls dressed in traditional costumes walk on the street in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, June 29, 2024. Tajikistan is located in the southeast of Central Asia, with a mountainous area exceeding 90 percent of its total area. Dushanbe is the capital of Tajikistan and the country's economic and cultural center. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)
People spend their leisure time in front of the parliament hall in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, June 29, 2024. Tajikistan is located in the southeast of Central Asia, with a mountainous area exceeding 90 percent of its total area. Dushanbe is the capital of Tajikistan and the country's economic and cultural center. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)
This photo taken on July 1, 2024 shows the Independence and Freedom Monument in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Tajikistan is located in the southeast of Central Asia, with a mountainous area exceeding 90 percent of its total area. Dushanbe is the capital of Tajikistan and the country's economic and cultural center. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)
This photo taken on July 1, 2024 shows the parliament hall in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Tajikistan is located in the southeast of Central Asia, with a mountainous area exceeding 90 percent of its total area. Dushanbe is the capital of Tajikistan and the country's economic and cultural center. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)
This photo taken on June 27, 2024 shows a view of Rudaki Park in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Tajikistan is located in the southeast of Central Asia, with a mountainous area exceeding 90 percent of its total area. Dushanbe is the capital of Tajikistan and the country's economic and cultural center. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)
This photo taken on July 1, 2024 shows the Independence and Freedom Monument in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Tajikistan is located in the southeast of Central Asia, with a mountainous area exceeding 90 percent of its total area. Dushanbe is the capital of Tajikistan and the country's economic and cultural center. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)
This photo taken on July 3, 2024 shows the Independence and Freedom Monument in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Tajikistan is located in the southeast of Central Asia, with a mountainous area exceeding 90 percent of its total area. Dushanbe is the capital of Tajikistan and the country's economic and cultural center. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)
People practice skateboarding at Rudaki Park in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, June 29, 2024. Tajikistan is located in the southeast of Central Asia, with a mountainous area exceeding 90 percent of its total area. Dushanbe is the capital of Tajikistan and the country's economic and cultural center. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)
This photo taken on July 2, 2024 shows a view of Rudaki Park in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Tajikistan is located in the southeast of Central Asia, with a mountainous area exceeding 90 percent of its total area. Dushanbe is the capital of Tajikistan and the country's economic and cultural center. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)
Children play in water in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, July 3, 2024. Tajikistan is located in the southeast of Central Asia, with a mountainous area exceeding 90 percent of its total area. Dushanbe is the capital of Tajikistan and the country's economic and cultural center. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)
This photo taken on July 3, 2024 shows a city view of Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Tajikistan is located in the southeast of Central Asia, with a mountainous area exceeding 90 percent of its total area. Dushanbe is the capital of Tajikistan and the country's economic and cultural center. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)
This photo taken on July 3, 2024 shows a city view of Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Tajikistan is located in the southeast of Central Asia, with a mountainous area exceeding 90 percent of its total area. Dushanbe is the capital of Tajikistan and the country's economic and cultural center. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)
People have fun at Rudaki Park in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, June 29, 2024. Tajikistan is located in the southeast of Central Asia, with a mountainous area exceeding 90 percent of its total area. Dushanbe is the capital of Tajikistan and the country's economic and cultural center. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)
