City view of Dushanbe, Tajikistan

Xinhua) 13:49, July 06, 2024

This photo taken on July 3, 2024 shows a city view of Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Tajikistan is located in the southeast of Central Asia, with a mountainous area exceeding 90 percent of its total area. Dushanbe is the capital of Tajikistan and the country's economic and cultural center. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

This photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows the parliament hall in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)

This photo taken on July 3, 2024 shows a city view of Dushanbe, Tajikistan. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

This photo taken on July 3, 2024 shows the monument of Ismoil Somoni in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)

This photo taken on July 3, 2024 shows a city view of Dushanbe, Tajikistan. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

Girls dressed in traditional costumes walk on the street in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, June 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

People spend their leisure time in front of the parliament hall in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, June 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

This photo taken on July 1, 2024 shows the Independence and Freedom Monument in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

This photo taken on July 1, 2024 shows the parliament hall in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

This photo taken on June 27, 2024 shows a view of Rudaki Park in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

This photo taken on July 1, 2024 shows the Independence and Freedom Monument in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

This photo taken on July 3, 2024 shows the Independence and Freedom Monument in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

People practice skateboarding at Rudaki Park in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, June 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

This photo taken on July 2, 2024 shows a view of Rudaki Park in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

Children play in water in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, July 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

This photo taken on July 3, 2024 shows a city view of Dushanbe, Tajikistan. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

This photo taken on July 3, 2024 shows a city view of Dushanbe, Tajikistan. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

People have fun at Rudaki Park in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, June 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

