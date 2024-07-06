Home>>
China, Tajikistan sign joint statement
(Xinhua) 11:03, July 06, 2024
DUSHANBE, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on Friday signed a joint statement between the two countries.
Xi is on a state visit to Tajikistan after attending a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana and paying a state visit to Kazakhstan.
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China, Tajikistan vow to jointly build multimodal transport corridor: joint statement
- China, Tajikistan elevate ties to comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in new era
- Xi, Tajik President Rahmon attend inauguration of Chinese-aided parliament building, government building
- Feature: Echoes of a Tajik poet in China-Tajikistan exchanges
- Xi says China to unswervingly promote friendly, mutually beneficial cooperation with Tajikistan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.