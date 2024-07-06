China, Tajikistan elevate ties to comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in new era

Xinhua) 10:57, July 06, 2024

DUSHANBE, July 5 (Xinhua) -- China and Tajikistan decided on Friday to elevate their ties to comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era.

The decision was based on the current development needs of bilateral ties, the two countries said in a joint statement after Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks here with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon.

Based on the high level of cooperation between the two countries and their common aspiration to deepen bilateral relations, the two sides are committed to building a China-Tajikistan community with a shared future featuring everlasting friendship, solidarity and mutual benefit, according to the statement.

