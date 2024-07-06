Xi awards Tajik President Rahmon China's friendship medal
Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, July 5, 2024. Xi on Friday awarded Rahmon the Friendship Medal of the People's Republic of China at the presidential palace in Dushanbe. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)
DUSHANBE, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday awarded Tajik President Emomali Rahmon the Friendship Medal of the People's Republic of China in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan.
It is the first time the award was presented outside of China.
Xi is on a state visit to Tajikistan after attending a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana and paying a state visit to Kazakhstan.
Chinese President Xi Jinping awards Tajik President Emomali Rahmon the Friendship Medal of the People's Republic of China at the presidential palace in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, July 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)
